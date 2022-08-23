Khan faults govt. for ignoring history congress ‘attack’ on him

Governor reiterates allegations against Kannur University Vice Chancellor

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 23, 2022 21:41 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused the State government of ignoring the alleged attempt to attack him during the Indian History Congress held in Kannur in 2019.

Reiterating his allegations against Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran, Mr. Khan told mediapersons in New Delhi, “People have been arrested for posting on Facebook and wearing black shirts to public meetings in Kerala. The Vice Chancellor acted as the link between the attackers and those who are supposed to implement the law. They were confident no action would be taken for attacking me”.

He also accused historian Irfan Habib of attempting to assault him and tearing the shirt of the aide-de-camp during the event. Mr. Khan claimed to have been informed of the alleged conspiracy by “people in the Intelligence and the Education Ministry”.

Referring to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Governor said he would not sign “anything that goes against the Constitution, seeks to erode the autonomy of universities, and opens the way for government interference in universities”.

