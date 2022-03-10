Khadi sector to be revitalised: Rajeeve

IIT-Madras roped in to prepare master plan

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said fundamental changes would be brought in the Khadi industry to instill fresh impetus in the traditional sector. IIT-Madras has been roped in to prepare a master plan for ushering in comprehensive reforms, he added.

He was speaking while formally inaugurating the Khadi Grama Soubhagya showroom at Vanchiyoor in the capital on Thursday.

Mr. Rajeeve stressed the need for value-addition and diversification in the industry to strengthen its client base. The move to produce designer clothes at the newly-launched Khadi Grama Soubhagya outlets are part of such efforts, he said.

The Minister added that the government decision to wear khadi clothes on Wednesday has paid rich dividends in the sector. The move has led to an increase in revenue of nearly ₹7 crore for the industry.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. Khadi Board vice chairman P. Jayarajan conducted the first sale by handing over a product to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman B. Ashok.