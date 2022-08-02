Khadi Onam Mela to be opened today
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the district-level Khadi Onam Mela at SNDP Union Hall, Karunagappally, on August 3.
C.R. Mahesh, MLA, will preside over the function. Khadi Board vice chairman P. Jayarajan will deliver the keynote address. SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan, N.V. Ayyappanpilla, municipal chairman Kottayil Raju, and Valiyat Ibrahim Kutty will attend. Government discount of 20 to 30% is available on Khadi fabrics at the mela that concludes on September 7.
