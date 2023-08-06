Khadi gets a designer twist to attract the youth

August 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Khadi comes with a rich history, its association to the country’s freedom movement and the rare status as a completely hand-spun and hand-woven fabric, but it has not always been an appealing choice for the younger generation. Now, this is slowly changing with the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board introducing a line of clothing aimed at attracting the new generation, as part of a tie-up with the Institute of Fashion Technology-Kerala (IFTK). A range of designer clothes has in recent months become available at the khadi showrooms across the State.

The move comes close on the heels of medical students, doctors and nurses in various medical colleges and district hospitals across Kerala opting for khadi overcoats produced by units under the board. Khadi Board Vice Chairman P. Jayarajan told The Hindu that the new designs in vibrant colours, designed by youngsters, reflect the changing tastes of the new generation.

Students as interns

“It is generally believed that khadi is a rough clothing with styling that is not suited for youngsters. The State government had asked the board to revitalise khadi to make it attractive to the new generation, even while holding aloft its traditional values. We had arrived at an understanding with IFTK, as per which students from the institute have evolved new designs including designer dresses, western wear, women’s wear and children’s wear. Some of the students from the institute were also appointed as interns in our facilities and showrooms. We also aim at tapping into the demand for handmade clothing in the world market,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

Master plan by IIT Madras

To further push the use of khadi clothes, the board had also held discussions with various social and religious organisations. Government service organisations, owing allegiance to political parties, have also expressed their willingness in promoting khadi among their members. A team from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras had recently prepared a master plan for the board for modernisation plans for the next 10 years.

One of the challenges for the Khadi Board has been the proliferation of fake khadi products from other States. The Board had recently launched a new logo, and also appealed to the public to purchase khadi products from one of its 150 showrooms across the State, where products legitimately manufactured under the khadi boards from other States are also available.

Khadi-based uniforms are being tried out once a week in some unaided education institutes, after a pilot launch at a school in Kannur. Cooperatives have also come forward to start franchisees of khadi, with the first of the showrooms to be inaugurated this week, said Khadi Board secretary K.A. Ratheesh.

