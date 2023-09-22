HamberMenu
Khadi Board records sales of ₹21.8 crore during Onam

September 22, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Khadi Village Industries Board had total sales of ₹21.8 crore during Onam this year, according to board vice-chairman P.Jayarajan.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that the sales figures jumped by ₹4.7 crore compared to the Onam season last year, although the rebate period was much shorter this year.

He attributed the increase in sales to the introduction of new generation khadi clothing, gift schemes and widespread publicity campaigns with the theme ‘Khadi clothes for the entire family on this Onam’.

The Board is currently in talks with various service organisations for the implementation of the government directive to its employees to wear khadi clothing every Wednesday. Along with the many khadi fairs held during Onam across the State, exhibitions and sales were organized by government institutions and schools.

Khadi mela will be organised at the Ayyankali Hall in the capital from Saturday to October 3 as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Clothes will be available for upto 30% rebate as part of the mela. Mr.Jayarajan said that the Board is aiming for sales of upto ₹150 crore this year.

A one-time settlement scheme is being implemented for those who have availed of loans from the Board and ended up in debt. The first adalat will be held at the district khadi office in the capital on October 9, following which adalats will be held across various districts.

