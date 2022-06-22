Khader’s participation at RSS event irks IUML

He has not taken party permission to attend function

He has not taken party permission to attend function

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership is reported to have taken a serious view of its former legislator K.N.A. Khader participating in an event organised by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate organisation in Kozhikode.

According to sources, Mr. Khader, also a national executive committee member of the party, had not taken official permission to attend the function. P.K. Kunhalikutty, IUML general secretary and MLA, told the media on Wednesday that he had seen a video of the event. “The party will examine the issue,” he said.

M.K. Muneer, senior IUML leader and MLA, said that Mr. Khader’s presence at the event was against the party’s stated principles. The IUML would listen to what Mr. Khader had to say. Mr. Muneer clarified that the party’s high power committee had no knowledge about his participation.

Mr. Khader, a former MLA for Vengeri in Malappuram, attended ‘Sneha Bodhi’, a cultural event organised by the RSS-aligned Kesari weekly at its head office in Kozhikode city on Tuesday. He also unveiled a sculpture on the premises and was honoured by J. Nandakumar, a leading RSS functionary. Media reports quoted Mr. Khader as asking why many devotees were being denied permission to enter the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple.

Mr. Khader, however, told a section of the media that he attended the Kesari event thinking it was a “cultural activity”. He had attended cultural events earlier as well. The IUML too had organised events by participating people from various religious background.

Mr. Khader denied talking about his intention to enter the Guruvayur temple. “Islam is my religion and I am firm about my religious beliefs. Politically, I am an activist of the IUML. But I cannot hate other religions,” he told a news channel.