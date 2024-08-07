Khader panel proposals evoke mixed response from teachers’ unions in Kerala

Proposals of the M.A. Khader panel on reforms in school education have evoked mixed response from school teachers’ unions in the State.

The panel has recommended changing school timings to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reducing the number of students in various classes. It has suggested that the medium of instruction be in Malayalam in all classes while ensuring proficiency in English. The committee has also made proposals related to appointment of teachers, their promotion and transfer, conduct of arts festivals, conduct of exams, and grace marks.

This is the second part of the panel’s recommendations and the State Cabinet had recently given in-principle approval to it. The government has already begun implementing the suggestions in the first part, such as the merger of the directorates of high school and higher secondary education.

While the Left-leaning Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) has welcomed the proposals, the pro-Congress Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) sought more discussions on them.

Teachers’ unions in the higher secondary education sector too were cautious in their response.

Welcoming the proposals, K. Badarunnisa, general secretary, KSTA, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the government should implement them after allaying the apprehensions of teachers. It should be ensured that the posts and salaries of the teachers were not affected. “The proposals such as the merger of the school directorates have been among our long-pending demands,” she added.

P.K. Aravindan, general secretary, KPSTA, however, said that the government should not implement them in a hurry. He sought detailed discussions on the recommendations against the backdrop of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Mr. Aravindan also expressed concerns about a large number of teachers losing their posts.

K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, general secretary, Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association, alleged that the merger of directorates would reduce the quality of education. He also said that the higher secondary students could be at the receiving end of this. The move to reduce the number of teachers’ posts would increase their workload and impact the quality of learning. Mr. Kumar said that the proposal to conduct exams during the summer vacation was unscientific.

Meanwhile, S. Manoj, general secretary of the pro-Congress Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, claimed that the second part of the panel’s report was a copy of the NEP and the Kerala Curriculum Framework, 2007.

He alleged that the government was trying to implement Sangh Parivar agenda through the backdoor. Apart from some hollow proposals, there were no practical suggestions on implementing them. They were not backed by scientific or objective studies either, Mr. Manoj added.