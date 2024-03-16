Khader panel Part 2 to be implemented next academic year: Minister

March 16, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The second part of the M.A. Khader committee report on school education will be implemented in next academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. Discussions will be held with all sections before implementing the committee recommendations, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new multi-storey building at the Directorate of General Education here on Saturday.

The Minister said recommendations of the Khader committee that were acceptable to all would be implemented. There was no need for any apprehension on this score. No one would lose their jobs.

A new multi-storey building had been constructed at the Directorate of General Education to realise the goal of bringing the General Education department under one umbrella. The government decision was to bring all Classes from LKG to Plus Two under one department and make integration of school units possible. The Khader committee too had recommended merger of various education sections. The work on the building started in 2013, but only in 2019 under the new government could a new sense of direction be achieved and the construction pick up accordingly. The five-storey building would have the section till secondary level, higher secondary division, and the vocational higher secondary unit.

The e-office system, the Minister said, had been implemented in all offices of the General Education department to ensure transparency in services and prevent delays, besides making government offices paperless. The new building accordingly was envisaged as a fully paperless office. As educational institutions underwent a makeover, it was necessary for the directorate that administered them to have modern amenities, he said.

