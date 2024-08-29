Khader committee report will devastate education sector: Satheesan

The M.A. Khader committee report will wreak havoc on the education sector in the State and the Opposition United Democratic Front will not agree to its implementation, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar ‘Re-reading Khader committee report’ organised by the ‘Public education protection committee’ here on Thursday.

Mr. Satheesan said the Khader committee report did not have any connection to the Right to Education Act, 2009, though it was prepared to ensure quality education for all students as envisaged in the Act. It did not have any connection to the objectives of education, approach, structure as mentioned in the Act.

The report was not data-driven. Significantly, it laid stress on administrative aspects at the cost of qualitative change in academics. Its approach did not reflect the rapid changes seen in today’s knowledge society or how to equip students for it, Mr. Satheesan said.

‘No study held’

In these times of decentralisation, the report leaned towards centralisation as seen in the proposed unification of exam boards. The objectives of secondary and higher secondary education were different, and could not be clubbed. No study had been carried out on the impact of this unification on administrative aspects or teachers’ job security, he said.

K.N.A. Khader, former MLA, pointed out that he had opposed the first Khader committee report in the Assembly through an adjournment motion. The report focussed on structural change, but not much attention was given to academic matters.

Primary education was very important, and there should be a Minister for it. However, the report was for clubbing secondary and higher secondary in a move towards centralisation. The merger would impact the higher secondary section the most.

Achutsankar S. Nair, academic, said the report lacked vision, for it did not make any mention of how artificial intelligence was influencing education, an important area in these times.

The report did not discuss the current situation of school education in the State. Even as the State claimed that the SSLC exam pass percentage was 99.96, it had introduced subject minimum in class VIII. This was a dichotomy and indicated that the government itself accepted that no assessment of quality of education could be made on the basis of the grades awarded to students. What the committee instead should have done was conducted an achievement survey to know the actual quality of education and make further plans.

Public education protection committee general convener K. Abdul Majeed presided.

