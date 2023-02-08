ADVERTISEMENT

KGVES moves Supreme Court against mineral sand mining

February 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samiti (KGVES) has moved the Supreme Court against mineral sand mining on the Alappuzha coast. The apex court will consider the appeal challenging a Kerala High Court order which dismissed a plea to stop mineral sand mining on the coast, including at Thottappally, on February 13.

At Thottappally, local residents are on the warpath alleging that the State government is engaged in large-scale mineral sand mining at pozhi (sandbar) and the Thottappally fishing harbour in the disguise of flood mitigation in Kuttanad and development of the harbour respectively.

The sand extraction is taking place in an area prone to ‘moderate-to-high’ coastal erosion. Residents fear that the mining would prove detrimental to the people living along the shorelines from Valiazheekal to Punnapra. According to the KGVES, 456 houses had been destroyed in the region in the last five years due to coastal erosion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Indiscriminate mining is destroying the coast and resulting in the intrusion of saltwater to low-lying Kuttanad through the Thottappally spillway. It is proving detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad,” said Suresh Kumar S., chairman, KGVES.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US