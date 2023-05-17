KGMOA welcomes Ordinance

May 17, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has welcomed the new amendments being introduced in the 2012 Act, especially the timeframe fixed for completing police investigation and for the conviction.

It thanked the government for accepting many suggestions put forth by KGMOA

The new provisions which provide for a minimum of three months to a maximum of seven years imprisonment, apart from a fine ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh is expected to be a deterrent to violence against hospitals and doctors, KGMOA president, T.N. Suresh said in a statement here.

KGMOA reminded the government that it will be the proper implementation of the Ordinance which will make a difference to the current scenario and help doctors feel safe in their workplaces.

At the same time, the government should consider the suggestions put forth by KGMOA to improve the safety and functioning of hospitals, it said.

KGMOA has suggested that the human resources in hospitals be improved in proportion to the increase in patient load, better training system in casualty wings, better security arrangements in hospitals and creating more facilities in prisons itself so that the medical examination of those in police custody can be carried out in a safer environment.