KGMOA state conference concludes

January 21, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The two-day State conference of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) concluded at the Munnar convention centre at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, on Sunday. According to officials, T.N. Suresh has been elected as the new president and P.K. Sunil as the general secretary of the KGMOA State committee once again.

Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurated the public meeting on Sunday. “The contribution made by KGMOA for public health protection is invaluable, and the government will prioritise solving the issues including lack of human resources.” said Mr. Augustine.

Health department Principal Secretary Muhammed Hanish was the chief guest. Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president Joseph Benavan, secretary Saidaran, Kerala Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) State president Rosinara Begum, and Kerala Government Insurance Medical Officers Association (KGIMOA) State president Vinod P.K., among others, attended the function.

