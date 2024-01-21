ADVERTISEMENT

KGMOA state conference concludes

January 21, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408

T.N. Suresh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

P.K. Sunil | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The two-day State conference of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) concluded at the Munnar convention centre at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, on Sunday. According to officials, T.N. Suresh has been elected as the new president and P.K. Sunil as the general secretary of the KGMOA State committee once again.

Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurated the public meeting on Sunday. “The contribution made by KGMOA for public health protection is invaluable, and the government will prioritise solving the issues including lack of human resources.” said Mr. Augustine.

Health department Principal Secretary Muhammed Hanish was the chief guest. Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president Joseph Benavan, secretary Saidaran, Kerala Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) State president Rosinara Begum, and Kerala Government Insurance Medical Officers Association (KGIMOA) State president Vinod P.K., among others, attended the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US