GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KGMOA state conference concludes

January 21, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408
T.N. Suresh

T.N. Suresh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

P.K. Sunil

P.K. Sunil | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The two-day State conference of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) concluded at the Munnar convention centre at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, on Sunday. According to officials, T.N. Suresh has been elected as the new president and P.K. Sunil as the general secretary of the KGMOA State committee once again.

Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurated the public meeting on Sunday. “The contribution made by KGMOA for public health protection is invaluable, and the government will prioritise solving the issues including lack of human resources.” said Mr. Augustine.

Health department Principal Secretary Muhammed Hanish was the chief guest. Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president Joseph Benavan, secretary Saidaran, Kerala Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) State president Rosinara Begum, and Kerala Government Insurance Medical Officers Association (KGIMOA) State president Vinod P.K., among others, attended the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.