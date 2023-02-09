ADVERTISEMENT

KGMOA reiterates demand for ‘delivery points’ at select government hospitals

February 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has reiterated its demand for setting up ‘delivery points’ at select government hospitals in all districts to ensure 24-hour service of expert doctors in the labour ward.

This comes in the wake of an alleged delivery without the presence of a gynaecologist being reported from the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital in Kozhikode district.

C.K. Shaji, president, and Vipin Varkey, secretary, KGMOA Kozhikode district committee, said more posts of doctors should be created at select government hospitals. The proposed delivery points should have a gynaecologist, anaesthesiologist, and a paediatrician. This will ensure effective treatment during periods of pregnancy and delivery and avoid allegations of medical negligence. The KGMOA has already submitted a proposal before the government.

Dr. Shaji and Dr. Varkey, meanwhile, claimed that the allegations surrounding the taluk hospital were unnecessary. Even with its limited infrastructure and with only three gynaecologists, the hospital had been attending around 100 to 150 deliveries a month. The demand for round-the-clock service of gynaecologist was unreasonable with the current staff strength as their duty is fixed for five hours. At least seven such doctors will have to be posted at the hospital to provide 24-hour service.

They also claimed that during emergency situations, the current staff had been working round the clock. In the above-mentioned incident also, the gynaecologist had reached the hospital in time and ensured all possible treatment. The patient was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for further treatment. Since there is only one anesthesiologist and a paediatrician there, complicated surgeries cannot be performed at the taluk hospital. It is also difficult to predict the complicated nature of delivery procedures. Thus, it is quite natural to refer these cases to a specialised facility, they added.

