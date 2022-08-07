KGMOA hits out against Health Minister

August 07, 2022 19:44 IST

It says making doctors scapegoats without solving basic issues objectionable

A day after Health Minister Veena George conducted a surprise inspection at the Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital , the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) on Sunday came out against the Minister for what it termed a public trial of the hospital superintendent.

In a statement, the association said this irresponsible approach on the part of the Minister would send a wrong message at a time when doctors were facing public anger due to drug shortage on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heads of these hospitals, according to the organisation, had repeatedly brought issues such as shortage of drugs, poor quality of stock, and inadequate supply of medicines in proportion to the increase in patients etc., to the notice of the Health Minister.

“There also exists an extremely serious situation where in they are facing audit hurdles and financial burden due to procurement of drugs through other means even after giving the annual indent,” it said.

It also sought to highlight the inability of the government to fill doctor vacancies in government hospitals and hire additional doctors on a temporary basis this year.

“Despite the fact that everyone else was in the OP, except those who had other duties, the incident that unfolded at Thiruvalla is demoralising to doctors who are working sincerely despite the adverse working conditions. This approach of making doctors scapegoats without solving the basic issues is objectionable and unjust,” it added.

During a visit to the hospital on Saturday, the Minister publicly admonished the superintendent for the alleged lapses in hospital administration. The inspection, according to sources, followed specific complaints against the hospital.

While a section of reports also claimed that the Minister issued an emergency transfer order to the official , it later emerged that he was transferred to the District General Hospital at Chengannur last month itself.