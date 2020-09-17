KGMOA flays govt. move to withhold salary of doctors

Thiruvananthapuram

17 September 2020 21:25 IST

‘We will be forced to go on open agitation’

Medical fraternity across the State are preparing to go on the warpath, expressing their strong protest against the government’s decision to continue to withhold the salary of health-care workers for six more months.

In a statement here, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association Joseph Chacko and secretary G.S. Vijayakrishnan said that the doctors were being forced to go on an agitation by the government which had shown nothing but callousness and disregard for health-care workers, who had been relentlessly fighting COVID-19 on the front lines for the past nine months.

Face risks

Doctors had protested earlier when the government announced the decision to withhold their salaries for a month, along with that of other government employees saying that the risks they faced on a daily basis, of contracting infection and carrying it home to their families, could not be disregarded.

However, despite continuous appeal by the KGMOA, the government did not relent. The decision to extend the salary cut for six months more was totally unacceptable. In all other States, when the government had been providing additional incentives to health-care workers who were working on the front lines, this attitude of the State government was condemnable.

Against SC directive

It was sad that the government had chosen to disregard even the Supreme Court’s (SC) directive not to withhold doctors’ salaries.

The KGMOA demanded that the government immediately withdraw the move to withhold the salaries of government doctors and reinstate the leave surrender benefits of doctors who had been working without even an off day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors would be forced to go on the path of an open agitation if the government continued to turn its face away against the genuine and just demands of doctors, the KGMOA said.