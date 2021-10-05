KGMCTA to go on stir

Thiruvananthapuram

05 October 2021 00:58 IST

Faculty in government medical volleges across the State are going on strike from October 21 in protest against the government’s refusal to implement the pay revision of medical college doctors, even after delaying it for five years.

The pay revision of medical college doctors was due in 2016. But it was only in 2021, after several agitations, that the government decided to issue the pay revision order in 2020. However, most medical college faculty had not been issued a pay slip as per the revised salary, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) said here on Monday. The government had also refused to set right the anomalies in pay revision.

To protest against the government’s refusal to pay the rightful wages to doctors even an year of issuing the GO, the faculty in various medical colleges would march to the office of the respective Principals and stage dharna on October 21.