KGMCTA demands withdrawal of order appointing faculty from medical colleges under health dept. to Palakkad GMC

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has demanded the State government to withdraw an order issued by the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Development department appointing on deputation teaching faculty from medical colleges under the Health department to the Palakkad Government Medical College (GMC).

The SC/ST department had issued the said order to end a strike that was being carried on by students at the Palakkad GMC, which is under the SC/ST department, against the shortage of faculty and staff at the institution

At present, even medical colleges under the Health department do not have the required level of faculty as specified by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Even in the Idukki Government Medical College, under the Health department, students are on strike citing the shortage of faculty and other deficiencies. In such a situation, moving the faculty from other medical colleges to the Palakkad GMC will only throw the functioning of medical colleges in the State into disarray, KGMCTA said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Even when the number of courses in the medical colleges under the Health department were increased and the number of patients and students in these institutions went up several fold, there was only a nominal increase in the posts of faculty and other staff in these institutions.

The KGMCTA pointed out that at present, over 300 posts of Assistant Professor were lying vacant in all the medical colleges in the State. The NMC has served show cause notice to the government pointing out the shortage of faculty and non-teaching staff in many government medical colleges in the State

In such a situation, the demand that doctors and staff in other medical colleges be sent on deputation to fill the staff shortage at Palakkad GMC will negatively impact the entire medical education sector. The order issued by the SC/ST department should be withdrawn and necessary alternatives found for the resolution of issues at Palakkad GMC, KGMCTA said in a statement here.