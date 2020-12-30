K.G. Rajeshwari to helm Alappuzha district panchayat

K.G. Rajeshwari being sworn-in as the president of the Alappuzha district panchayat on Wednesday.

ALAPPUZHA

30 December 2020 23:22 IST

Daleema Jojo elected vice president

K.G. Rajeshwari of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was sworn-in as the president of the Alappuzha district panchayat on Wednesday. Ms. Rajeshwari, representing the Mararikulam division, was elected unopposed.

Daleema Jojo of the CPI(M) representing the Aroor division became the vice president of the local body. She too was elected without voting. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front had romped to victory in the district panchayat elections earlier this month by winning 21 out of the total 23 seats. The opposition UDF had to settle for two seats.

