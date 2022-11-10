KFRI’s nodal centre on guard against biological invasions

Mini Muringatheri THRISSUR 
November 10, 2022 20:03 IST

The Nodal Centre for Biological Invasion (NCBI) was established at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi, in 2018 as a response to the increase in influx of invasive alien species to Kerala. 

The State has undergone several waves of alien invasion of both plants and animals — Siam weed, bitter vine, giant sensitive plant, yellow creeping daisy, golden shower tree, black wattle, giant African snail, and papaya mealy bug are some of them. The first survey recorded 82 invasive alien plants in the State. 

Restoration of invasive species-invaded habitats, early detection and rapid response, development of policy directives, and awareness creation among decisionmakers and general public are the objectives of the NCBI. 

“The NCBI has started a citizen science programme - Invasion Watch. This will help people to report invasions and researchers to evolve management methods faster,” says Syam Viswanath, Director of the KFRI. 

After the accidental catch of red-eared slider in Thrissur, the NCBI has initiated a project to control its spread. It is collecting the type of turtle from pet owners and maintaining them in its rescue centres. Now more than 250 turtles are in the custody of the NCBI.

