KFRI to map frogs with public participation during monsoon 

Frogs play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance. But there is a lack of awareness about the amphibians. The Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics at the KSCSTE-Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) now provides an opportunity for the public to understand about the frogs found in Kerala.

The KFRI is hosting ‘Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz’ with the aim of mapping the diverse frog species found in the State with public participation. The monsoon season is a crucial period for frogs as it marks their breeding season and peak activity.

Emphasising the importance of frogs in our ecosystems, Peroth Balakrishnan, Head of the Department of Wildlife Biology and coordinator of the Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics, KFRI, notes: “Frogs are excellent indicators of the health of our wetlands and ecosystems. By mapping their distribution, we can better protect their habitats and work towards conserving them.”

A BioBlitz is an intensive survey conducted over a specific time-frame to identify and record as many species as possible within a designated area. Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz specifically focusses on mapping the frogs of Kerala.

Frogs are one of the most threatened groups, facing numerous challenges due to habitat loss, climate change, pollution of water bodies, and the presence of microplastics, says Dr. Balakrishnan.

While forests are traditionally considered important habitats for frogs, many species occur in agricultural landscapes, plantations and even in our backyards. However, there is a lack of information on the presence of frog species both inside and outside of forests. The Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz aims at addressing this knowledge gap through a three-month-long community effort.

Sandeep Das, who studies endangered amphibians of the Western Ghats, says: “Habitats outside protected areas are equally important for the survival of several red-listed species, including purple frog (Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis), Malabar torrent toad (Ghatophryne ornate) and Anamalai Gliding Frog (Rhacophorus pseudomalabaricus). The first step towards conservation of these species is to identify key habitats, and this BlioBlitz aims to accomplish just that,” he says.

“The Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz presents a unique opportunity for citizens to actively contribute to the scientific understanding of frog species. We encourage everyone to join us in this community-driven effort.” says Syam Viswanath, director, KFRI.

The event not only serves as a scientific endeavour but also offers a fun and informal opportunity for the public to learn together and share their enthusiasm for frogs, he adds.

People of all ages, regardless of their location, can participate by taking pictures of frogs, tadpoles, or by recording the calls of different frog species they encounter. The data can be uploaded via iNaturalist, an app known for hosting the largest crowd-sourced biodiversity inventory globally. All the research-grade observations made become part of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), an open-source database, which can be utilised to raise awareness about biodiversity, protect habitats, ascertain species distribution, enhance scientific literacy, contribute to climate change research, and inform policy decisions.

The Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz started on June 5 and will continue till September 2, 2023.

“Participants can download the iNaturalist app and start contributing their observations. Make sure the location button of your device is on before clicking photos or recording calls to map the location of the observation made. If you click photos using a camera, you can make an account on the iNaturalist website and upload observations. At the end of the programme, top contributors will have a chance to join a workshop with experts to learn more about frogs and take part in future field expeditions,” says Dr. Balakrishnan.

For more information about the event, visit the Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics website at www.ccsbi.kfri.res.in.

