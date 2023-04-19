KFRI on a clear the air campaign for bats

April 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Thrissur

Bats have been cloaked in superstition since ancient times. Their nocturnal nature and spooky appearance place them in horror stories.

The Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) is on a mission to dispel myths associated with bats and create awareness about their diversity, ecosystem functions, and threats faced by them.

KFRI Director Syam Viswanath launched a social media campaign ‘Bat for Bats’ at the institute recently as part of International Bat Appreciation Day. Founded by the Bat Conservation International in 2013, the day aims to remind people of the role bats play in daily lives of people and dispel myths about these flying mammals.

Peroth Balakrishnan, Head of the Department of Wildlife Biology, KFRI, says the KFRI plans to conduct awareness programmes about bats in schools, colleges, and for the public, in addition to providing updates on social media.

Nithin Divakar, who is doing doctoral research on bats at the KFRI, says the public is largely unaware of the economic and environmental benefits that bats provide to humans.

Globally, there are 1,460 species of bats categorised into 21 families. In India, 135 bat species belonging to nine families have been identified, with Kerala home to 48 of the species. Bats play a crucial role in pollination and seed dispersal of over 500 plants of commercial and ecological value, aiding in forest regeneration, he says.

“Studies show that an insectivorous bat, which can be as small as our little finger, can consume at least 1,400 small insects in an hour, helping to save billions of dollars in agricultural losses. Unfortunately, bats are often portrayed as villains in stories and movies, and the recent outbreaks of Nipah and COVID-19 have further increased fear and led to habitat destruction of bats,” says Mr. Divakar.

“Anthropogenic factors such as habitat loss, poaching, environmental pollution, climate change, and biological invasions have caused the decline of bat population worldwide. Due to their low reproductive rate, gregarious lifestyle, and high metabolic rate, most bat species cannot withstand anthropogenic pressures. Moreover, we have insufficient knowledge about even the most prevalent bat species. This knowledge gap presents challenges for comprehending the threats bats face and implementing appropriate protection measures, “ he says.

At present, the KFRI is undertaking three key projects on bats, says Dr. Balakrishnan.

The first is a long-term study that focusses on the community ecology of bats in Kerala across various vegetational gradients. The second is on participatory conservation efforts for Salim Ali’s fruit bat, the only endangered bat species in Kerala, with support from the Conservation Leadership Programme. The third is a citizen science programme called the Indian Fruit Bat Project launched in June 2022.

This project aims to map and conserve the roosting sites of Indian flying fox, one of the world’s largest bats, which is threatened by hunting for meat and cutting down of habitat trees.