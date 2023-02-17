KFRI launches study on otters outside protected areas

February 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), with funding and collaboration from the State Forest and Wildlife department, has initiated a study on otters, regarded as ‘tigers of rivers’ for being apex predators, living outside protected areas for assessing their population and for conflict mitigation through stakeholder participation.

“There is a perceived expansion of otter population in many riverine systems after the floods in Kerala. Consequently, there is also an increase in reports of human-otter interactions including in the Chaliyar, Bharathapuzha, Meenachil rivers and the backwaters,” according to Dr. Peroth Balakrishnan, head of the Department of Wildlife Biology at KFRI and the Principal Investigator of the project.

“Otters, with linear home ranges, are highly vulnerable in the riparian systems in human-modified landscapes and thus the aim of the project is to help plan their conservation in riparian and freshwater ecosystems in Kerala,” Dr. Syam Viswanath, Director of KFRI, said.

Of the 13 species of otters, five are present in Asia. The smooth-coated otter ( Lutrogale perspicillata) and Asian small-clawed otter ( Aonyx cinerea), both listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, are common in Kerala, and a third species, Eurasian otter, is highly elusive and known from the high altitudes of Western Ghats. Their presence indicate good water quality and ecosystem balance.

Otters are known to use river stretches with bankside vegetation, marshes, and rocky areas that provide sites for dens and resting. Scientists said this was the first study on the otter population outside protected areas in Kerala.

“Major threats to the Asian otter population are loss of wetland habitats, decline in prey biomass, pollution, and poaching for meat and fur. They are also pressured by pesticides, removal of river bank vegetation, and conflicts with fishes. In the last decade, loss of mangrove habitats and reclamation of wetlands have increased, leading to loss of their habitats and decline in their population. A number of retaliatory killings of the species by people have been reported recently.

The public may share information with scientists on otters at 8281443338 or 8281730109.