KFPA welcomes Kerala HC directive to submit entire Hema Committee report in sealed cover

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has welcomed the Kerala High Court’s directive to the Government to submit the entire K. Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry in sealed cover.

The association said in a communication that the public release of the redacted form of the report had resulted in a misconception among the people that all in the industry were villains. It also agreed that the complaints lodged by women, who deposed before the committee had to be resolved.

Stating that positive changes had emerged in the industry after the report was submitted in 2019, the representatives of the association pointed out that steps have been taken to ensure the formation of an internal complaints committee in film locations under the monitoring of the Kerala State Women’s Commission as per an order issued by the Kerala High Court.

“A monitoring committee comprising women from all film organisations has been checking whether these committees were functioning as per the norms,” they said.

The producers have been told to help the complainants lodge police complaints on criminal actions, including sexual assaults, in film locations. They have to inform the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce about the announcements related to casting calls for various movies.

“Social media campaigns had also been arranged to spread awareness against fake casting calls,” it said.

The association stated that it had taken steps to ensure the signing of agreements with people receiving remuneration from the producers.

Along with the representatives of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, the association is trying to ensure shortcomings in the arrangement of washroom facilities in film sets involving a large number of junior artistes. The film body admitted that there were lapses in ensuring proper wages for the junior artistes , as mentioned by the committee, as the producers depend on middlemen for arranging a large number of junior artistes as required in each set.

