KFPA to discuss issues related to use of caravans at film locations following Radhika Sarathkumar’s allegations

Published - August 31, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has called a meeting of the owners of caravans used on the locations of Malayalam films on September 6.

The meeting has been convened following the allegation by veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar that she saw a group of men on a Malayalam film set watching the nude videos of female actors that they had recorded with a hidden camera inside their vanity van.

B. Rakesh, secretary of KFPA, said on Saturday that they had not yet received any such complaint. Ms. Radhika has not disclosed the name of the movie. However, an executive committee meeting of the association held here decided to invite the owners of caravans for a meeting. “Besides taking up the issues of security breach, if any, we will discuss the allegations related to the use of drugs inside caravans parked at film locations,” he said.

