KFPA cracks whip on lead actors who charge more

Forum not to clear projects with actors who are unwilling to take a fee cut

Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has said that it will not clear projects in which the lead actors do not reduce their fee by at least 30%.

The association has sent a letter to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) requesting that the production executives need not entertain projects in which the lead actors are found increasing their salary or refusing to reduce their present wages by at least 30%.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes earlier accepted a request by the producers to reduce the fee of actors in view of the financial crisis that has hit the industry owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The association of artistes also requested its members to slash the fee in view of the crisis.

However, some actors are found to have increased their fee by 50% for projects announced in these times, according to representatives of the KFPA. The salary reduction has been proposed for actors taking a pay packet of ₹3 lakh and above per project, they say.