KFON’s commercial Internet services launched at Technopark

Published - August 22, 2024 06:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The commercial Internet services of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) on the Technopark campus here was launched on Wednesday.  

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair inaugurated the services at a function titled ‘Synergy 2024’. He urged IT professionals and officials to explore the bouquet of services offered by KFON and exuded confidence that the IT ecosystem, including companies and the IT fraternity, will benefit from KFON connectivity.    

Speaking on the occasion, principal secretary and KFON’s managing director Santhosh Babu said the project’s commercial services to households had reached 23,000 connections and this launch from Technopark would enable IT companies to become aware of the seamless connectivity, industry-level Service Level Agreement (SLA) and support that KFON offers.

On the occasion, Mr. Raja Kishore Yallamati, chief technology officer of KFON Ltd., gave a detailed presentation on ‘KFON Infra and Advantages’.   

M.S. Sujith Unni, regional head, NASSCOM; Prasadu Varghese, vice-chairman, GTECH, Moses Rajkumar, general manager, KFON and Reshmi Kurup, chief financial officer, KFON, also spoke.

