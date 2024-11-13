KFON to depend on Supplyco database to provide Internet connection to BPL families

The Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), the agency implementing the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project, is planning to depend on the database of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) to identify Below the Poverty Line (BPL) families to provide free Internet connection.

Though the Local Self Government Department had provided a list of BPL families collected from various local bodies across the State, connections could be provided to only around half of these families as the rest of the addresses were not easily traceable. The local service providers are unable to locate the families due to insufficient address details. The KSITIL has now proposed to the government that it would be easier to access the details of BPL card holders directly from the Supplyco’s business support system database, according to KFON officials.

Under the project, a total of 14,000 BPL households, spread across the 140 Assembly constituencies, will get free Internet connections in the first phase. The number of commercial connections for non-BPL families have now crossed 70,000. KFON Internet is also being provided to 24,500 government offices now. The KSITIL is now identifying the remaining offices department-wise to provide connections.

Meanwhile, the KSITIL has as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative named ‘Connecting the unconnected’ been providing Internet connection to tribal families in Kottur in Thiruvananthapuram and Attappady in Palakkad district. A total of 397 families have been provided connections till now. The KSITIL has now reached out to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Development Department for information on tribal villages across the State to extend the project.

“It is easier for us to connect to remote areas as we have optic fibre cable across the length and breadth of the State. The major challenge is in last mile connectivity as it depends on the availability of local service providers. Our aim is to provide Internet connections to 100% of tribal villages by next year,” said a KSITIL official.

