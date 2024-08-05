GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KFON provides high speed connections to rescue and relief control rooms in Wayanad

Published - August 05, 2024 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON), the State government’s network, has been used to provide high speed Internet connections to coordinate relief efforts following the landslide at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad. High-speed 500 Mbps connections were provided to the Revenue Control Room and Police Control Room to coordinate activities in the disaster-affected area.

Following the request of the Wayanad Subcollector, KFON connections with WiFi capability were provided by August 2, facilitating rapid communication with all district administrative centres in the State.

Santhosh Babu, Principal Secretary and Managing Director of KFON, said that KFON connections have been made available to expedite rescue and relief operations. He credited the efforts of the engineers for the swift provision of the connections and thanked all the staff involved.

