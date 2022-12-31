KFON internet connections soon, with LSGD submitting initial list of BPL families

December 31, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first set of free internet connections for below the poverty line (BPL) families as part of the State government’s ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project are expected to be provided soon with the local self government department providing an initial list of 6,000 beneficiaries from various parts of Kerala.

A total of 100 BPL families in each of the State’s 140 Assembly constituencies were being identified in the first phase through the respective local bodies to provide the free internet connection, KFON sources told The Hindu.

The KFON project aimed at providing connections to 20 lakh BPL households in the State, in a bid to ensure universal Internet access and to address the problem of digital divide. The previous Left Democratic Front government had declared Internet connection as a basic right, when the ₹1,548-crore KFON project was launched in 2019.

According to KFON sources, directions had already been issued to facilitate the connections to the selected families, which would become active after the official announcement by the government. The government would provide Kerala Vision, the service provider that was chosen from among six contenders, an amount of ₹124 per connection per month.

KFON internet connection was already active in 12,000 government offices across the State. Work on installation of ground-level infrastructure was ongoing in the rest of the offices. Although 30,000 government offices were supposed to get the connection in the first phase as per the earlier plan, this might be delayed because road expansion work in some areas had affected the installation of Points of Presence (POPs), the local access point that allows users to connect to the internet.

Meanwhile, the expert committee constituted to study possibilities of monetisation of the unused fibres by leasing out to private players, would submit its report to the government soon. The committee headed by the Chief Secretary had held several round of discussions on the possibilities of monetising the remaining fibres, after connections were provided to BPL families and government offices, the KFON sources said.

Out of 48 fibres that are part of the network, KFON would be using 22 for its own operations, while the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) would also be using a few. The rest could be leased out, with an aim to generating money from the network, to fund the operational and upgrading costs.