KFON aims for one lakh internet connections by December

The Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON), an initiative of the State government, has stepped up its operations with the aim of providing one lakh connections by December. The company’s initial target of providing home and corporate connections, leasing of dark fibre network and implementation of Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network have been completed, said a press release from KFON on Monday.

Currently, KFON has a total of 55,691 subscribers. Connections have already been provided to 23,347 government offices. In addition, a total of 27,122 commercial fibre to the home (FTTH) connections have been provided, 91 leased line connections and 161 Small or Medium Enterprises (SMEs) broadband connections. Of the free connections provided to below the poverty line (BPL) households, 5,222 connections are active. A total of 5,612 kilometres of dark fibre have been leased out to seven companies.

As of now, 3,358 local network providers, who provide last mile connectivity, have signed agreements with KFON. Santosh Babu, Principal Secretary and Managing Director of KFON said that the aim is to provide the best internet service in the market at affordable rates.