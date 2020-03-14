KFD under check in Wayanad

The summer months are a concern for the Health Department every year as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, a viral disease transmitted to humans through a tick species usually found on monkeys, rears its head.

The situation was no different this year too. The first case of KFD this season was reported on December 26 under the Appapara Family Health Centre (FHC) in Thirunelly grama panchayat. Later, 14 confirmed cases were reported from the area, of which a woman succumbed to the disease.

However, the spread of the disease is under control now, at the intervention of the district administration.

Preventive measures

“We have adopted a three-pronged strategy to tackle the spread of the zoonosis, including intensive preventive measures, reducing human-monkey interactions, and stepped up surveillance,” Adeela Abdulla, Wayand Collector, told The Hindu.

“Those living in forest fringes have been asked to get vaccinated and adopt personal protection measures, to wear gloves and gumboots and apply repellent lotions, before entering forests as part of the preventive measures,” Ms. Abdulla said.

The public were asked to adopt proper waste management, remove fruits from plants to reduce human-monkey interactions, and not feed the animal.

Scientists at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University had been asked to monitor the sick monkey population and carry out research work on the zoonosis with the assistance of forest officials round-the-year, she said.

However, the increasing population of stray monkeys, dearth of studies, and the reluctance of the public to get vaccinated are impediments to containing the disease.

People’s reluctance

“Earlier, the department had targeted to vaccinate as many as 3,868 people in various hamlets in the forest fringes of Thirunelly panchayat but the department could vaccinate only 646 till March first week,” District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

However, a door-to-door visit of health officials after the KFD death changed the attitude of the public towards vaccination, Dr. Renuka said. As many as 997 people in the area got vaccinated in two days, she said. “The department procured 3,000 doses of KFD vaccine on Friday and the vaccination drive would continue in the coming days,” she added.

The first case of the disease in the district was reported in 2013 and another confirmed case was reported in 2014. The virus wreaked havoc in the district in 2015 when 102 cases were reported and 11 persons died of the disease. Nine cases were reported in 2016. Though two suspected cases were reported in 2017, not a single case was reported in 2018. But seven cases, including two deaths, were reported in 2019.