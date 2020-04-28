KFD death suspected in Wayanad district

In a suspected case of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD or monkey fever), a person died at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, on Monday.

Kelu, 60, of the Kalikkolly tribal settlement at Begur, near Kattikulam, in Wayanad was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

He was admitted to the Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery, on April 23 with symptoms of KFD. He was referred to the MCH on April 26. However, district health officials said they were yet to confirm the cause of the death. “We are awaiting results of the blood samples collected from the deceased,” R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, told The Hindu. Two persons died of the disease in the district this year. “As many as 24 KFD cases have been reported in the district so far and 19 of them have recovered. Two patients were admitted to the MCH and one at the Taluk Hospital a few days ago,” Dr. Renuka said.

All the cases had been reported from Begur in Thirunelly grama panchayat in the district, she said.

Directives had been given to front-line forest staff and high-risk population on forest fringes to use gloves, gumboots, and repellent lotions before entering forest, she said.