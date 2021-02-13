KFD case in Wayanad

KALPETTA

13 February 2021 23:04 IST

A case of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) has been reported from Mullankolly under the Pulpally Family Health Centre in Wayanad.

KFD, also known as monkey fever, is a viral disease transmitted to humans through a species of ticks usually found on monkeys.

The patient, a 30-year-old youth, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery. The patient was hospitalised on Wednesday and samples were sent to the virology laboratory at Sulthan Bathery, which confirmed it as a case of KFD, District Medical Officer R. Renuka told The Hindu. Surveillance had been stepped up in hotspots in forest fringes identified by the Health Department, Dr. Renuka said.

Front-line forest staff and high-risk population living on forest fringes had been advised to use personal protection measures, including gloves and gumboots.