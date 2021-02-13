Kerala

KFD case in Wayanad

A case of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) has been reported from Mullankolly under the Pulpally Family Health Centre in Wayanad.

KFD, also known as monkey fever, is a viral disease transmitted to humans through a species of ticks usually found on monkeys.

The patient, a 30-year-old youth, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery. The patient was hospitalised on Wednesday and samples were sent to the virology laboratory at Sulthan Bathery, which confirmed it as a case of KFD, District Medical Officer R. Renuka told The Hindu. Surveillance had been stepped up in hotspots in forest fringes identified by the Health Department, Dr. Renuka said.

Front-line forest staff and high-risk population living on forest fringes had been advised to use personal protection measures, including gloves and gumboots.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 11:10:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kfd-case-in-wayanad/article33831960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY