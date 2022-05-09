KFB to hold dharna demanding hike in pension

The Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB) will organise protest conventions before Collectorates and the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 a.m. on May 11, raising a number of demands including an increase in social security pensions for the differently abled.

KFB general secretary C.K. Aboobakker told reporters here on Monday that the federation had conveyed its demands to the Chief Minister, Minister for Social Justice, the Finance Minister and most of the MLAs on various occasions during the past two years. However, no action was taken in this regard and the Federation was forced to carry out protests to make themselves heard, he added.

President of the Federation C. Habeeb pointed out that the State government had been giving pensions to the differently abled for many years. While there had been considerable increase in the pension every year before 2014, there has been only nominal raise since 2016.

The pension for all categories, including widows, agricultural labourers, and senior citizens besides differently abled, was made uniform since 2020, even though the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 maintains that the differently abled should be provided 25% more than the other social security pensions, Mr. Habeeb said, explaining the need for the protest.

The Federation also demands clearing the backlog in appointments of the differently abled in the public sector, especially the blind, as recommended by the Bahuleyan Commission and based on the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

The federation also points out the difficulties faced by blind persons selling lotteries after the government announced that they need to sell lotteries worth ₹25,000 per month to be eligible for the welfare fund. It said the State should provide commission to blind lottery agents irrespective of their slab. The State government should take steps to promote marriages of differently abled girls, by raising the financial aid to such weddings to ₹1 lakh.

State secretary of the Federation Radhakrishnan K.C and district secretary A.K. Abbas were present at the press meet.