Keys of five houses constructed under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission in Punnapra South grama panchayat were handed over to beneficiaries on Saturday. The handing over ceremony was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. H. Salam, MLA presided. Punnapra South grama panchayat president P.G. Cyrus, Ambalappuzha block panchayat president Sheeba Rakesh and others attended the function.

