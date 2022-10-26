Keys to houses in Corporation’s BSUP housing complex at Poonkulam handed over

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 26, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Wednesday handed over the keys to the beneficiaries of the city Corporation's housing complex at Poonkulam.

Six homeless families who have been living in rented houses in various parts of the city will get accommodation initially. The work on the housing complex, taken up several years ago under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP), was completed recently. The complex consists of two blocks of six houses each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the function in which General Education Minister V. Sivankutty was the chief guest. Mr. Rajesh said that the Left Democratic Front government aimed to provide houses to everyone. In the current year, a total of 1,06,000 houses would be constructed under the Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app