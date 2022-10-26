Keys to houses in Corporation’s BSUP housing complex at Poonkulam handed over

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Wednesday handed over the keys to the beneficiaries of the city Corporation's housing complex at Poonkulam.

Six homeless families who have been living in rented houses in various parts of the city will get accommodation initially. The work on the housing complex, taken up several years ago under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP), was completed recently. The complex consists of two blocks of six houses each.

Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the function in which General Education Minister V. Sivankutty was the chief guest. Mr. Rajesh said that the Left Democratic Front government aimed to provide houses to everyone. In the current year, a total of 1,06,000 houses would be constructed under the Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission.