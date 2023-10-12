Key role for IEDCs in realising jobs for 20 lakh people in Kerala: Minister

October 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said that Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs) will play a major role in achieving the government’s target of providing employment for 20 lakh people in Kerala.

Such initiatives involving higher educational institutions would strengthen the State’s economy, especially the industrial sector, she said. She was delivering the inaugural address at the eighth IEDC Summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) on Thursday.

Stressing the importance of IEDC centres in transforming student innovators from job-seekers to employment generators, Dr. Bindu said as 453 mini-incubators had been established in colleges as part of such initiatives. These included 177 in engineering colleges, 175 in arts and science colleges, 67 in polytechnic colleges, and 34 in medical colleges.

The Minister also extended government support in establishing IEDCs in all higher educational institutions and for upgrading top-performing IEDC’s into technology business incubators.

Funds presented

Dr. Bindu presented ₹30 lakh as funding grant, sanctioned under the Central government scheme NIDHI PRAYAS and corporate social responsibility funds, to Lissy Abraham of the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Institute of Technology for Women and her students for the development of Women Engineered Satellite (WESAT). The nanosatellite is capable of measuring the ultraviolet (UV) radiation in space and on Earth’s surface, besides understanding the influence of UV rays on heat waves and climate change in the State.

Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, who presided over the function, said the IEDC Summits had helped discover start-ups that upheld social commitment.

Electronics and IT secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika, CET Principal Savier J.S. and dean (research) Sumesh Divakaran spoke.

