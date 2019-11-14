Key role for coop. sector in State’s economic growth: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the cooperative sector has played a pivotal role in the financial growth of the State. Inaugurating the State-level celebrations of the 66th All India Cooperative Week at Kattappana here on Thursday, he said the cooperative movements had a key role in the development of the farm and small-scale sectors.

In the farm sector, the cooperative banks provided loans and better services. The cooperative sector should be equipped to help the farming community and their groups.

The Chief Minister said the Sate would achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production soon. He asked the cooperative sector to come out with facilities, including cold storages for vegetables that perished easily.

Mr. Vijayan said that the farm sector and the cooperative sector should go hand in hand. The primary agriculture banks were playing a big

role in the progress of farm-based economy. The cooperative banks also promoted banking habits among families.

With the cooperative banks set to become part of the Kerala Bank, the staff and branches would also become part of it. The bank would also be useful to non-resident Keralites, he said.

The cooperative sector should function corruption free and with a humane touch. The staff should ensure a corruption-free and efficient atmosphere, he said, adding that the department should take stern

action against unwanted elements that hampered the growth and strength of the cooperative sector. Electricity Minister M.M. Mani delivered the keynote address. Cooperation Minister Kadakampalli Surendran presided.