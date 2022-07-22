Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, July 22, 2022

1. African swine fever has been confirmed in Wayanad after samples of dead animals from a pig farm in Mananthavady tested positive at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases at Bhopal. The State Animal Husbandry department is gearing up for culling of pigs in the farm. Controls and surveillance at border check posts will be strengthened.

2. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the State Level Entrepreneurship Scheme, a new loan scheme envisaged by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a felicitation ceremony to honour the Kerala University that has been re-accredited with A++ NAAC grading.

4. In a case of suspected custodial torture, a man released from the Vadakara police station in Kozhikode died after collapsing on the road. The Crime Branch will probe the incident. The post mortem was held in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer.