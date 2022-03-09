Top Kerala News developments today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be attending the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Wayanad district collectorate in Kalpetta on March 9, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

CM to chair Cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a meeting of the State Cabinet on Wednesday. Infrastructure development, budget presentation, State's fiscal situation and safety of Malayalee students trapped in strife-torn Ukraine are on the table.

CPI(M) State committee meeting

The newly- constituted State committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will meet at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram today. The meeting is likely to consider organisational matters, including former Idukki legislator S. Rajendran's plea against disciplinary action and the Party Congress in Kannur next month. It will also debate new strategies to muster popular support for the government's infrastructure development push, including the Silverline semi-high speed rail corridor project and private investment in the higher education sector.

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandh will attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Wayanad district collectorate in Kalpetta. He is also likely to interact with Congress leaders in the district later.

High Court to consider Dileep plea to quash CB case

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a plea by actor Dileep to quash the conspiracy case registered against him by the Kerala Police Crime Branch. The agency had accused Mr. Dileep of plotting the murder of police officers who had charged him with conspiracy in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.

DIG to visit Varkala to probe fire accident

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range, R. Nishanthini will lead the police team investigating the death of five family members, including an infant, in a fire of mysterious origin at Cherinniyoor in Varkala early Tuesday. Ms. Nishanthini is expected to inspect the fire scene later in the day.

Congress rallies against CPI(M)'s "threat" against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M], Idukki, K. V. Varghese's purported statement that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee K. Sudhakaran still lived because the party was lenient stokes a political controversy. Congress leaders are expected to react strongly to what they deemed a "veiled threat" against Mr. Sudhakaran.

Plywood factory destroyed

A plywood factory at Cherthala in Alappuzha was gutted in a fire early Wednesday.