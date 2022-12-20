Top Kerala news developments today

  1. EPaper
Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

December 20, 2022 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch Jio’s 5G service in Kochi today, December 20, 2022. File photo

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch Jio’s 5G service in Kochi today, December 20, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. 5G service will be rolled out in Kerala today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch Jio’s 5G service in Kochi. Initially, the service will be available to subscribers with a 5G enabled handset before expanding it to broadband connections.

2. A high level meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram today will seek to allay the fears over the satellite survey to identify buffer zones around protected areas. The meeting is expected to discuss legal options to pacify farmers and residents in upland areas.

3. Buffer zone field inspection survey commences in Idukki.

4. The Kozhikode district Congress committee to launch protests in the upland areas on the buffer zone issue today, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to participate.

5. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear writ petitions challenging the showcause notice issued by the Governor in his capacity as Chancellor to Vice Chancellors of universities in State to explain why their appointments should not be declared void

6. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Supplyco’s Christmas-New Year fairs in Thiruvananthapuram today. The fairs will continue across the State until January 2.

