Top Kerala news developments today

Kerala Industry Minister P Rajeev. File photo | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

April 27, 2022 11:00 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 27, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1) Historian Romila Thapar to inaugurate this year's Thunchan Festival at Thunchaparamba, Tirur. The festival gets a boost after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

2) Four dead in accident on the National Highway at Ambalapuzha early morning when the car in which they were travelling rammed a truck.

3) KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will take part in the Kozhikode District Congress Committee convention.

4) Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve to brief the press on the plans and budgets of 34 major public sector industrial units in the state. 16 of the units are reported to be in profit while others have been given blueprint for action.