Top Kerala news developments today

Kerala Youth congress workers during a protest against K-Rail project in Kannur on April 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

April 22, 2022 09:51 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 22, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

K-rail protests are likely to gather strength on Friday.

Trouble is expected in different parts of the State as Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) mobilises residents to resist laying K-Rail markers. The UDF and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) seemed intent on upping their ante in the political fight against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's ambitious semi highspeed railway project in the wake of the controversial police action against anti-Silverline protestors in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur on Thursday.

CPI(M) State secretariat meeting

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat meets to assign political responsibilities in the light of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's impending travel to the United States for medical review and treatment.

More arrests likely in Palakkad RSS leader's murder

The State police have reportedly zeroed in on at least two prime plotters suspected of orchestrating the retaliatory killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sreenivasan in Palakkad last week. More arrests are likely. Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Sakhare, is expected to meet the press later in the day.

KSEB stalemate continues

The stalemate between Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employees' unions and management continues despite Power Minister K. Krishnankutty's intervention. Left trade unions to escalate the strike against the Board's chairman. Protests in front of the KSEB headquarters, Vydyuthi Bhavan, gather strength with INTUC workers joining the strike.