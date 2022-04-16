Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 16, 2022

The KSRTC has reportedly initiated moves to mobilise an additional ₹54 cr to clear the salary dues to the employees. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

Key news developments in Kerala on April 16, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today .

1. SDPI worker murder case

Police find the second car used by the assailants in the murder of an SDPI worker in Palakkad yesterday. The vehicle was recovered from Kanjikode. The other car in which the assailants arrived was recovered from near the murder scene on Friday. Police suspect it to be that of an RSS worker who was killed by SDPI activists in November last year.

2. Crude bomb

A car was destroyed in a suspected explosion at Nadapuram. Particles of crude bomb were recovered from the spot.

3. KSRTC strike

KSRTC employees unions to step up agitation against management demanding disbursement of salary. The Govt had sanctioned ₹30 cr to KSRTC for the purpose. The KSRTC has reportedly initiated moves to mobilise an additional ₹54 cr to clear the salary dues for the month.

Read more news from Kerala here.