  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Key informant in ashram arson case retracts statement

Despite the setback, the police remain confident of cracking the case

December 03, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch team investigating the case of arson at the ashram of spiritual leader Sandeepananda Giri in Kundamankadavu four years ago suffered a setback with a key informant retracting his statement in the court.

The investigation team suffered the blow when Kundamankadavu native Prasanth allegedly went back on his statement that his brother Prakash, a purported Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sympathiser who committed suicide in January, had planned and executed the firebombing incident.

While presenting his sworn statement in the court a few days ago, Prasanth claimed to have no knowledge of the incident. He also accused the Crime Branch of coercing him into providing the in-camera statement against Prakash a few weeks ago.

Despite the setback, the police remained confident of cracking the case. It had also opened a parallel investigation into the circumstances that had led to Prakash’s death.

While Sandeepananda Giri alleged RSS role in Prasanth’s purported volte-face, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district secretary V.V. Rajesh said the development was proof of the efforts being made to hoist false charges against BJP and RSS activists.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.