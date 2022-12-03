Key informant in ashram arson case retracts statement

December 03, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Crime Branch team investigating the case of arson at the ashram of spiritual leader Sandeepananda Giri in Kundamankadavu four years ago suffered a setback with a key informant retracting his statement in the court.

The investigation team suffered the blow when Kundamankadavu native Prasanth allegedly went back on his statement that his brother Prakash, a purported Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sympathiser who committed suicide in January, had planned and executed the firebombing incident.

While presenting his sworn statement in the court a few days ago, Prasanth claimed to have no knowledge of the incident. He also accused the Crime Branch of coercing him into providing the in-camera statement against Prakash a few weeks ago.

Despite the setback, the police remained confident of cracking the case. It had also opened a parallel investigation into the circumstances that had led to Prakash’s death.

While Sandeepananda Giri alleged RSS role in Prasanth’s purported volte-face, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district secretary V.V. Rajesh said the development was proof of the efforts being made to hoist false charges against BJP and RSS activists.