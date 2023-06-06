Key eyewitness turns hostile in RJ Rajesh murder case

June 06, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A key eyewitness in the sensational murder case of radio jockey (RJ) Rajesh in Madavoor, near Kilimanoor, five years ago turned hostile during his deposition at the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court-II on Tuesday.

Kuttan, who allegedly witnessed the murder and was also attacked by the assailants, provided statements that contradicted with those recorded by the police. Notably, his statement was also at odds with an earlier deposition he had made during the initial phase of the trial.

Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh had been hacked to death by a gang at his recording studio at Madavoor on March 27, 2018. As many as 12 people including the first accused and Oachira native Abdul Sathar, a Qatar-based businessman, had been arraigned as accused. However, Sathar is yet to be arrested.

The purported relation that Rajesh had with the prime accused’s wife had allegedly led to the murder, according to the prosecution. The victim, who had worked in a FM station in Doha, maintained contact with the woman after his return to his native place.

Kuttan had initially testified to have seen the second, third and fourth accused, J. Muhammed Salih of Oachira, Appunni of Kayamkulam, and K. Thanseer of Karunagappally, who allegedly had direct involvement in the crime, when the incident had taken place. He had also identified the weapon that had been used for the murder.

The court had issued a summons to produce him for a second deposition after the prosecution sought the amendment of a charge against the accused persons. On Tuesday, Kuttan claimed that he was coerced into making the initial statement by the investigation team and he had not seen the faces of the assailants since they wore masks during the crime.

The investigation had been led by the then Kilimanoor Inspector Station House Officer S.V. Pradeep Kumar under the supervision of Attingal DySP P. Anilkumar.