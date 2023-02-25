ADVERTISEMENT

Key accused in TTP job scam arrested

February 25, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment police on Saturday arrested N. Sasikumaran Thampi, a suspended official of the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTP), who is a key accused in the job scam in which several job aspirants were cheated after promising employment in the public sector undertaking. Thampi, a former deputy general manager at the company, and the other accused, are accused of defrauding job aspirants of ₹1.75 crore. A few middlemen were earlier arrested for their involvement. Thampi’s applications for anticipatory bail were rejected. 

